Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Coastline Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

