Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

