Vision Capital Corp Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Vision Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises about 0.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AIRC opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.