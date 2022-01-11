Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,822 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41,556.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.