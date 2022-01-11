Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,505,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $5,912,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $157.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.