Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

AVLR opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81. Avalara has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

