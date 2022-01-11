Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

