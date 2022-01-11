Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 224.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

