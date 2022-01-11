Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

