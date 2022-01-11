Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

T opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

