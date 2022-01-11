Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.