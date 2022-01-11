Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,537 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,738,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

