Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total value of $3,937,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

Shares of REGN opened at $621.27 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

