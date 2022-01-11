TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,795 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $26,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

