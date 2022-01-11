Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

