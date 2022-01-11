Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 19.5% Higher This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $836,624.72 and approximately $306.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00353147 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008231 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

