EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Upgraded by SEB Equities to Buy

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

