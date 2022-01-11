Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$38.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.72. The firm has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.85 and a 1 year high of C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.83.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

