Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years.

TEI opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

