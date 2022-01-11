-$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

