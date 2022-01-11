-$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.