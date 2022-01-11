$29.18 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $29.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.28 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $838,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.