Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

