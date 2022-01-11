Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 3.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $127,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after buying an additional 80,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,567,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.