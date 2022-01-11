Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 260.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 300.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

FLJP stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

