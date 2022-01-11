Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 12,859 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.