Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 611 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $250.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $251.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.73 and its 200-day moving average is $211.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

