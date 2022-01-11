Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $380.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

