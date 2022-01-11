Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Cintas by 107.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 46.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cintas by 44.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,286,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 33.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $399.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

