JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $252.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.68. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

