Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 495 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 194.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,601 shares of company stock worth $16,807,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

NYSE ABC opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

