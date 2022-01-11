Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 98.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $12,073,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 58,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

