Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,055,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,463,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYI opened at $204.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

