Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,082.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 385,782 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 257.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

MTCH stock opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

