Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

