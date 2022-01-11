Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

