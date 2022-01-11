Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,258,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

