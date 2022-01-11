Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $224.83.

