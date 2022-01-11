Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $161.70 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,357,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.50% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion and a PE ratio of -25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

