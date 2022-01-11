Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,562 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels makes up 2.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $6,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 206,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $4,671,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASPN. boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

