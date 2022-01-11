Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPS. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 208,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WPS opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

