iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $119.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

