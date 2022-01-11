Connable Office Inc. Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.01.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

