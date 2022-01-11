VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VOXX International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VOXX International by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.