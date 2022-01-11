Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

