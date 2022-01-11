Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

