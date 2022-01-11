Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $82.88

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTIS stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

