PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.