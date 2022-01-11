Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $14.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

