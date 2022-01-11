Carbon Price Tops $0.0852 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $90,249.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,215,161 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

