Piper Sandler Weighs in on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 96,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.