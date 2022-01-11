Piper Sandler Weighs in on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 96,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

